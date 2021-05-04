Beyoncé, Michelle Williams had a special Zoom meeting with Kellly Rowland

American singer Beyonce, along with her good friend, Michelle Williams, watched their mutual friend Kelly Rowland on Zoom as she passed through an emotional moment of her life.

Kelly Rowland gave birth to her second child, Noah Jon. Kelly Rowland's friends from former Destiny's Child watched her via Zoom as she passed through the process. The watch party of virtual delivery on Zoom was joined by Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon’s mother.



Kelly said Beyoncé and Michelle Williams are awesome aunts, who have already met their 3-year-old nephew in person. “They met him immediately,” said Kelly Rowland, who is also the mother of her 6-year-old son, Titan Jewell.

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby," Kelly said while revealing the details of the emotional moment to Entertainment Tonight in February.

"It was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

“I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life,” she said, lavishing praise on her special friends. “Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood.”