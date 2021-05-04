Prince William's little doppelganger Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday photo wins internet

The royal family has shared a new portrait of Princess Charlotte to pay special tribute to the birthday girl who turned six on Sunday (May 2, 2021).



Charlotte, in the candid snapshot taken by her mom Kate Middleton, is her dad Prince William's lookalike. The new photo garnered massive likes from royal fans as some f them praised the little princess as the doppelganger of her father.

In the picture, Kate's sweetheart is seen flashing a smile while her hair flows freely.



Photographs of the Duke of Cambridge around the same age show off their similarities, from that gleam in their eyes to their cheeky grins.

William and Kate on Saturday released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her sixth birthday. The portrait shows Charlotte in a blue floral collared dress, buttoned down the front.

The sweet photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk, England, ahead of Charlotte's birthday on May 2, according to Kensington Palace.



On the other had, Kate has her own twin in son Prince Louis. In honor of Mother's Day in the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a rare photo from Kate's childhood on their social media pages. The snap showed a young Kate — who could easily be mistaken for her youngest child.

