Caitlyn Jenner reacts after getting lambasted for opposing trans girls in sports

American socialite and TV presenter Caitlyn Jenner is getting berated on social media for calling trans girls “biological boys” and opposing their involvement in sports.

The Olympian, 71, who is being held to more scrutiny since she launched her gubernatorial bid in California, was lambasted far and wide after she expressed her support for anti-trans bills that would prohibit trans children from playing sports on teams that match their gender identity.

After the public outrage, she tweeted: "I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I'm clear about where I stand. It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."

Jenner earlier said in a TMZ video: "That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school. It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."



RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4 winner Trinity "The Tuck" Taylor hit back at Jenner on Twitter, saying: “Everyones built different no matter what gender you are. Theres very small framed people and also larger framed muscular people all across the spectrum! STOP finding ways to delegitimize someone's gender. SHAME ON U @Caitlyn_Jenner."

Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer also slammed her, writing: “Caitlyn Jenner completely fails to understand the science here. This has not been a problem. The GOP is fabricating this issue and funding Jenner to claim this nonsense. She is about as credible as any paid shill."