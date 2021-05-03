David Beckham's 46th birthday: Victoria Beckham wins internet with special post

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham won hearts as she shared a very special tribute to her husband David Beckham on his 46th birthday Sunday May 2, 2021).

David Beckham, who turned 46 on Sunday May 6, received love from his wife as she marked his special day with two footballing balloon body doubles decked out in their sporting gear.



The former Manchester United legend celebrated his special day with loved ones as the famous family continued to enjoy their extended stay in Florida where the Beckham's co-own their football franchise Inter Miami.

The Spice Girls singer made sure to share the celebrations with her 28.9 million followers on Instagram, as she posted a series of sweet photos of the family in the sunshine state.

She captioned the adorable snap of David sharing a drink with his football buddies: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! Happy Birthday!!!”

Victoria Beckham also posted a picture of the loved-up couple together in a warm embrace midnight to make sure she was the first person to pay tribute to her amazing husband before anyone else.



She wrote: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x. Happy birthday we all love you so so much x @davidbeckham”

Victoria didn't want her daughter and son to feel left out and attributed a sweet snap of them with their father David Beckham together to mark the occasion.

