Sun May 02, 2021
Lady Gaga’s family addresses ‘relief’ over dognappers arrest

Sun, May 02, 2021
Lady Gaga’s family addresses ‘relief’ over dognappers arrest

Lady Gaga’s family is reportedly over the moon to know that the thugs responsible for kidnapping the singer’s dogs and shooting her dog walker are behind bars.

Her father Joe Germonatta even admitted to Fox News himself that he is “relived” with the current developments and even gave a rare update over the bulldog’s current condition.

The arrested suspects include 18-year-old James Jackson, 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley and 19-year-old Jaylin White.

All have been convicted for second-degree robbery and attempted murder per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

