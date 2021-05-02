Vanessa Bryant celebrates late Gianna’s birthday with emotional note

Vanessa Bryant recently turned to social media to pen a birthday tribute in memory of her late 15-year-old daughter Gianna on the event of her birthday.

The late NBA star’s wife penned a sweet note for her daughter in a post on Instagram and captioned it to say, “Today is my Baby’s Birthday.”

“When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.”

The single mother even started a fundraiser in memory of the late 15-year-old and made sure all of its proceeds go towards the “Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.”

Check it out below:



