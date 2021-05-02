Queen faces more security breaches as intruders scale walls of Windsor estate

Another royal security breach was reported last week at Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor estate on Saturday.



A report by The Sun claims that just days after a security breach, a pair of intruders broke into the monarch’s Windsor property last Sunday by scaling the fences at the Royal Lodge where Her Majesty walks her dogs and rides her horses.

As per the tabloid, a man, 31, was accompanied by a woman, 29, during the intrusion on the royal property when the newly-widowed Queen was fortunately not present.

The monarch at the time of the incident was away, but her third child, Prince Andrew was, it was revealed.

The suspects were taken into custody after being caught but were released on bail later.

The incident occurred only six days after a 44-year-old woman deceivingly entered the premises by telling the guards she was the Duke of York’s fiancée. She was allowed inside for 20 minutes before she was taken into custody.

An insider said to the outlet: “This is an astonishing lapse. Everyone was on high alert after the first intruder, now this happens. Heads could roll. It is unforgivable.”