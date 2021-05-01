Gal Gadot's sister sends birthday greetings to 'Wonder Woman' star who turns 36

Gal Gadot , who rose to global fame for her role as "Wonder Woman", on Friday celebrated 36th birthday.

Thousands of fans sent birthday wishes to the actress on social media.

Among her fans and social media followers were Dana Gadot, the only sister of the "Wonder Woman" actress who also sent greetings to the Israeli-origin film star.

Sharing a picture with Gal, Dana wrote "Happy birthday to my one and only sis."

Reacting to the message, Gal Gadot wrote, "I love you more than words can say."



