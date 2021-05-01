close
Sat May 01, 2021
May 1, 2021

After Saboor Ali's engagement, Sajal Ali welcomes Ali Ansari to the family

Sat, May 01, 2021

Sajal Ali's sister and TV actress Saboor Ali on Saturday confirmed she is engaged to Ali Ansari.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star shared a photo with Ali Ansari from their engagement ceremony and wrote “Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person ALHAMDULILLAH @aliansari_a2."

Hours later, Sajal Ali, who is married to Ahad Raza Mir, took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple, welcoming Ali Ansari to "the family".

TV actress Sadaf Kanwal, Ayesha Omar and hundreds of fans congratulated Sajal on the engagement of her sister.


