Kim Kardashian West looks unrecognisable with blond eyebrows and hair

Kim Kardashian West left fans awe-struck with her new look as she shared photos from the brow bleaching process Thursday in her Instagram story.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty looked unrecognizable as she debuted a new bleached eyebrow look on social media.

The first pic showed the 40-year-old KUWTK star posing with heavy bleach smeared across her eyebrows. Her naturally brunette hair was done up in no-fuss braids.

The reality star explained that the dye job was for "a special shoot." In one shot, Kardashian also donned a blond wig for a look that made her nearly unrecognizable.

