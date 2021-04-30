British actor Noel Clarke apologises for his 'actions'

British actor Noel Clarke has apologised “deeply” for his actions and said that he will be seeking professional help.



The British Academy of Film and Television Arts suspended actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke after the Guardian newspaper reported he had been accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women.

Clarke, 45, denied any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and said he would defend himself against the “false allegations”.

The Guardian said it had spoken to 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.