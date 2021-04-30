Khloe Kardashian shares picture that she saved for Travis Scott's birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Khloe Kardashian was among millions of people who wished US rapper Travis Scott on his birthday.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a throwback picture with Scott as he turned 29.
Sharing the picture on Instagram she wrote, "Happy birthday @travisscott !!!!! Gang Gang for life!!!!!! I remember I took this photo and I said I’m gonna save it and post this on your birthday. Well here we are.... screaming happy birthday to the birthday boy! PS… No one talk about my hair. I fell in the pool right before this photo."
Over half a million people liked the picture within half an hour after Khloe shared it on the Facebook-owned app.
Among thousands of people who reacted to the photo was Kim Kardashian who wrote "Happy Birthday Trav" in the comments.