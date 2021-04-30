Inside Kendall Jenner's brewing romance with Devin Booker

'They are a solid couple with no drama,' said insider about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner couldn't be happier since she started her romantic journey with Devin Booker.



One year into dating, the supermodel is quite serious and feels like she has come a long way.

As reported by PEOPLE and E!News, Kendall and Devin first started dating last spring.

“This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source said. “She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now.” Although Jenner “is very private about their relationship, [it's] obvious that they have something special going on,” the source added.

Meanwhile, E! source further added that the two make for a perfect couple as Booker is not looking for attention via their relationship.

"It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy,” the insider said. “Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together.”

“They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him," they added.