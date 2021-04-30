Amber Liu drops new music videos for ‘Vegas, Blue’ tracks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist, singer and former South Korean artist Amber Liu recently made her fandom erupt into a frenzy over her brand new releases Vegas and Blue.
While Vegas is a soft hearted track about taking a leap of faith for the love of your life, Blue is one of Amber’s rare Chinese releases that flexes her multilingual charm.
Vegas features a retro chic vibe with a home video-esque aesthetic. The video follows Amber and her mystery beau on dates and shows off the strength of their bond.
Blue on the other hand is a Chinese track in collaboration with Masiwei of Higher Brothers. The song showcases the aftermath of an emotional breakup where Amber lulls around a house with broken crockery, a TV and blood stains.
For those unversed with Amber’s former accolades, she is a former member of the South Korean girl group F(x) but has since ventured out into the American landscape under a separate company.
She boosts fluency in a number of languages including Chinese, English and Korean and has even flexed her vocal prowess in all of them multiple times in the past.