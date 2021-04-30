Amber Liu drops new music videos for ‘Vegas, Blue’ tracks

Lyricist, singer and former South Korean artist Amber Liu recently made her fandom erupt into a frenzy over her brand new releases Vegas and Blue.



While Vegas is a soft hearted track about taking a leap of faith for the love of your life, Blue is one of Amber’s rare Chinese releases that flexes her multilingual charm.

Vegas features a retro chic vibe with a home video-esque aesthetic. The video follows Amber and her mystery beau on dates and shows off the strength of their bond.

Blue on the other hand is a Chinese track in collaboration with Masiwei of Higher Brothers. The song showcases the aftermath of an emotional breakup where Amber lulls around a house with broken crockery, a TV and blood stains.



For those unversed with Amber’s former accolades, she is a former member of the South Korean girl group F(x) but has since ventured out into the American landscape under a separate company.

She boosts fluency in a number of languages including Chinese, English and Korean and has even flexed her vocal prowess in all of them multiple times in the past.