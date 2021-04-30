Kim Kardashian fans don't like her new vacations dress

American reality television star Kim Kardashian seemed to be excited while flaunting a dress which she said she will don during vacations. However, her fans derided her new costume terming it a rug.

The 40-year-old star shared a picture of her new dress on social media before going on vacations.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star made the most of her new dress to highlight her 26in waistline. She rocked a figure-hugging floor-length dress with yellow, green, and grey patches.

Her ensemble had an open back as it seems she wore a tank top that was cut at the sides with scissors. Sharing the snap, she captioned the post: "I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram."

However, her fans did not take fancy to her complex costume which termed "rugs stitched together." Not so enthused by her queer dress, her fans criticised her choice for the dress.



"Did u stitch rugs together," a commenter asked. The comment received at least 739 likes from other users who thought the same. While another quipped: "Nice carpet." A fan jeered at her: "Love that rug."



