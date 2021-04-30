Billie Eilish's new video for her single 'Your Power' breaks internet: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music sensation Billie Eilish has dropped a new video for her song 'Your Power', the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever, which is being released on July 30.
The video, directed by Eilish herself, broke the internet as it features the 19-year-old US pop star singing the melancholy tune while being slowly strangled by a snake in a canyon setting.
Earlier this week, Billie Eilish announced to release her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The music lovers have already enjoyed a couple tracks from the album.
Now, the music icon has released a video for her new single, which has attracted massive applause from her fans. Billie Eilish's 'Your Power' is reportedly all about the devils that walk around us.