close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2021

Billie Eilish's new video for her single 'Your Power' breaks internet: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Music sensation Billie Eilish has dropped a new video for her song 'Your Power', the third track from her forthcoming 16-track album Happier Than Ever, which is being released on July 30.

The video, directed by Eilish herself, broke the internet as it features the 19-year-old US pop star singing the melancholy tune while being slowly strangled by a snake in a canyon setting.

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish announced to release her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The music lovers have already  enjoyed  a couple tracks from the album.

Now, the  music icon has released a video for her  new single, which has  attracted  massive applause from   her fans. Billie Eilish's  'Your Power' is reportedly all about the devils that walk around us.

Latest News

More From Entertainment