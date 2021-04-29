Michael B. Jordan responds to rumors of ‘Superman’ casting for upcoming reboot

Michael B. Jordan recently got candid about his rumored casting in the upcoming reboot of the Warner Bros. film Superman.

The star neither confirmed nor denied the rumors during his interview with Jake’s Takes and was quoted saying, You hear the whispers and the rumours and stuff like that and it’s just a compliment.”

“You know, I appreciate people that think about me in that type of way for these roles. I don’t really have anything more to give on that other than it’s just flattering and I appreciate it. But, you know, whoever they get or if it goes that way, I think it’ll be an interesting thing to see.”