Priyanka Chopra reveals what helped her ‘stay sane’ amidst lockdown last year

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her time spent in lockdown with husband Nick Jonas in the United States last year.

Looking back at how she coped with the stress and kept her mental health in check, the actor spoke to Byrdie and revealed all details about her quarantine.

The White Tiger star said she too binge-watched television but her couch-potato mode last for not more than just two weeks.

"After that, I was like, 'Alright, gotta find a sense of purpose to stay sane',” she said.

"Second, to surround myself with people that I love. So I had my husband, my dogs, whenever I could include people in my bubble—but also staying in touch with family and friends, taking the time to put someone on Facetime and do whatever you’re doing and just chat. I think that talking instead of just binge-watching TV has been really, really been helpful for me," she added.