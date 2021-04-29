close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 29, 2021

Willow Smith shares thoughts on love, relationships as she comes out as polyamorous

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 29, 2021
Willow Smith told mother Jada Pinkett Smith that monogamy is restrictive causing people to cheat

Willow Smith talked about the idea of having multiple partners while coming as polyamorous on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

The singer talked to her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, on her idea of love and relationships, saying monogamy is restrictive. 

She told Will Smith's wife Jada, and her grandmother Adriene, that “antiquated” monogamy too often ends up in one partner cheating on the other and that she prefers the honesty of open relationships with multiple partners.

“With polyamory,” she said. “I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just [to be] stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do."

“So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main [reason] …why divorces happen is infidelity," Willow added.

For the unversed, polyamory is described as having multiple partners with the consent of everyone involved.

Latest News

More From Entertainment