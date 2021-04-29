Priyanka Chopra ‘relieved’ after US and other countries pledge support to India

Priyanka Chopra is speaking out about the lethal second wave of coronavirus that has left India crippled.

The Quantico actor turned to Twitter and thanked the United States for pledging aid to her home country amidst its rapidly aggravating crisis.

“The scale of the COVID crisis in India is devastating and has accelerated so quickly even over just this past week. We see the steep and alarming spike in cases, and none of us have seen anything like it, even in this pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m thankful that in the past few days the US and other countries have answered the call of India to send urgent medical assistance and lift measures preventing Indian vaccine producers from accessing the materials they need to make doses,” she said.

“I was also relieved to hear that the US will share up to 60 million AstraZeneca doses with countries in need. This is a crucial step,” she added.

On Monday, she had thanked US President Joe Biden for pledging his support to India, saying, “My concern was the US had not yet said when and where they’ll actually be delivered. I am heartened by President Biden’s additional comments yesterday that he intends to send vaccines to India in the near future. So far the US has confirmed, pending FDA approval, that 10 million doses could be shared within the next few weeks. However, it could take months before the remaining 50 million are delivered.”