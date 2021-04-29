Justin Theroux quashes rumours as he shares words on his split with Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux lived together in a grand Bel Air mansion. It was February 2018 when the couple called it quits and announced their divorce to the world.

The former A-list couple, who first met in 2007, starred in the film Wanderlust together in 2011, where their romance really blossomed.

They tied the knot in 2015 and lived an ideal life as married couple for three years, but sadly got divorced in 2018 and have since spoken out about the tragic split.



The rumour mill went into overdrive, but as their joint statement explains, the split was amicable as they said: "We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."



There were rumours and speculations about the reasons behind their split, as some claimed that the major factor of their split was that Justin desired to live in New York while Jennifer wanted to remain in LA.

But Justin Theroux, in a recent interview, finally quashed rumours that his desire to live in New York while Jennifer wanted to remain in LA was a factor in their break-up, saying: "That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part."

