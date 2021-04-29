Samuel Jackson's movie The Protege to be released in August this year

Renowned veteran American actor Samuel L. Jackson has heaved a sigh of relief as the upcoming Hollywood movie featuring him has got a release date as the Lionsgate studio announced the thriller will be screened at theatres on August 20 this year.



The movie was previously titled The Asset. Directed by Martin Campbell, the upcoming action thriller film has been scripted by Richard Wenk. The thriller was produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.

Besides Samuel L. Jackson, the movie features Michael Keaton and Maggie Q.

Starting from January 2020, the most of the action movie was filmed in Bucharest, London and Da Nang.

The Protege revolves around Anna played by Maggie Q as the world's most skilled contract killer. She was rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody played by Jackson. He trains Anna in the family business and grooms her to be the world’s most skilled contract killer.

As the movie proceeds, Moody, Anna's father figure, who she loved dearly gets brutally killed. Shocked over his death, Anna vows revenge and in the process, gets entangled with an enigmatic killer played by Michael Keaton. And, the actual thrill begins.

The Protege was earlier scheduled to be released on April 23, 2021.