‘The Crown’ unable to find an actor for disgraced role of Prince Andrew?

Amidst reports of The Crown supposedly having trouble casting the role for Prince Andrew for its fifth season, Netflix has issued a clarification.



The streamer refuted a report by The Sun, in a statement issued to Deadline, about the show “struggling” to find an actor to play the infamous royal family member due to his ties with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown, and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” said a representative for the series to the outlet.

The makers of the show are feeling the pressure to finalize on a name for the Duke of York’s character as the filming for the fifth season is scheduled to begin in June.

On the other hand, actors playing other members of the royal family have already been roped in, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

In the fourth season of the show, Andrew’s minor role was portrayed by Tom Byrne.