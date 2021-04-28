Priyanka Chopra asks US to ‘urgently’ share vaccines with India: ‘My heart breaks’

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is urging the United States to share COVID-19 vaccines with India amidst its devastating second wave that has aggravated the crisis in the country.

Turning to Twitter, the Quantico actor shared that the US has ordered more vaccines than it required and could easily provide them to India in order to help the country curb the spread of the virus.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide,” she wrote.

“But the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she added.

However, Chopra’s cry for help was met with mixed response from social media users as many reminded her that she took too long to tweet.



"This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user.

"Good morning. US already agreed to supply the raw materials for vaccine development. This should have been posted yesterday,” added another.