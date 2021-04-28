Britney Spears will appear in court to address her conservatorship drama

Pop icon Britney Spears will directly speak to a US judge about her ongoing conservatorship case next month.

The singer's attorney asked Judge Penny for the extra hearing during Tuesday's proceedings in California.

Britney made the request to the court via her attorney Samuel Ingham during the latest hearing. Ingham told the judge that Britney has requested it on an 'expedited basis'.

After considering the request, US judge Penny confirmed Britney will address the court on June 23.

Britney Spears has been in the court granted conservatorship since her very public breakdown in 2008.

Since then Britney has released a string of chart-topping albums, gone on three world tours and also completed a record breaking residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.