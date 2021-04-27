close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy driving GPS self-steering tractors

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Tuesday  visited a "sustainable" farm   where  they were briefed about  how the  owners of the farm were working toward the UK's 2050 net-zero target.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also drove GPS self-steering tractors during their farm tour.

The couple's official Instagram account "Kensington Royal" on Tuesday posted a video of their visit for royal fans.

The caption accompanying the post read:

"Sustainable farm tour. Located in Darlington, these two amazing owners of a fifth-generational family-run farm, were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

Using techniques such as grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling to help improve productivity and ensure they are able to give back to the environment.

Even the tractors got a test run."


Latest News

More From Entertainment