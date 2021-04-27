Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly turn out to be UFC fans

Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have turned to be UFC fans.

"The Transformers" actress on Monday thanked Dana White for hosting UFC 261 which she enjoyed with her boyfriend . It was the second fight in a month where the couple was present.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a picture with MGK and thanked Dana White for the "Insane night of fights".

Earlier, they were seen with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The two couples celebrated Machine Gun Kelley's 31st birthday together last Wednesday with a dinner date.