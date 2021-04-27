close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
Web Desk
April 27, 2021

Disha Patani shares video of 'Seeti Maar' rehearsal

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

Disha Patani's dance moves in her latest dance number "Seeti Maar" have left her fans in awe of her  talent.

The song from Salman Khan starrer "Radhe" was released on Monday on YouTube raking in millions of views within a few hours.

Disha on Tuesday shared a clip from filming of the song which shows the actress in different dresses she wore in the song.

"Radhe" is scheduled to release on Eid in India which is currently battling a new wave of the coronavirus.


