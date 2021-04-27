Prince William, Kate Middleton's popularity 'tough' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Royal commentator and author Petronella Wyatt is of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unable to come to terms with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s popularity.

Her comments come after the Duke and Duchess’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, as they levied harsh claims against the royal institution.

Writing for The Sun she said: "As the nation’s memory gropes backwards over the travails that have beset the Royal Family in the past year, it can comfort itself with one solar myth, one solid bond in the bank of our collective future.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whose marriage we celebrated in the tumbling April sun ten years ago on Thursday, have turned up trumps.

"Amid the noisy departure of The Unhappy Prince and his Duchess, and the passing from this life of the stalwart Duke of Edinburgh, William and Kate have proved themselves to be the real deal — the 40-carat jewel in the Crown."

She added that the "triumph of Kate and Will" was a "bitter pill" for the couple to swallow.

"There have been doubters and naysayers, in the verdant hills of Montecito, California, with its 50 shades of green with envy.

"This is a tale of two couples — and for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the triumph of William and Kate is a bitter pill."