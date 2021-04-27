close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 27, 2021

One detail Queen wanted to change about Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 27, 2021

While Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s wedding was certainly one to watch,  the Queen seemingly wanted one change in detail in the grand event.

Lip reader Tina Lannin told CBS News that footage from the couple’s 2011 Westminster Abbey ceremony suggests that the Queen wanted them to take a smaller carriage.

Lannin thinks the Queen said: "I wanted them to take a smaller carriage."

Meanwhile Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, seemed to have no qualms as she complimented the event saying: "It all went very well.”

The Queen is thought to have responded: "Very well."

Latest News

More From Entertainment