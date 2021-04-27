Netflix purchases global rights of Thai film Ghost Lab, sets release date

Netflix will release the Thai thriller Ghost Lab on May 26 as the streamer announced it had acquired the exclusive global rights of the GDH-created movie.

Directed by Paween Purijitpanya, the supernatural thriller features “Tor” Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, “Ice” Paris Intarakomalyasut, and “Nychaa” Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich.



“Ghost Lab is a thriller film about supernatural experiments that cross the boundaries between life and death,” according to the description made available by Netflix Thailand.

“Ghost Lab’s storyline is quite unconventional, because it attempts a deeper exploration of our belief in the supernatural, and whether this can be proven by science,” the director said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be partnering with a global platform that allows for creative expression, and I hope this movie will encourage the audience to contemplate their ways of life and find the answers to their questions.”

“Ghost Lab is a bold, original film from the brilliant mind of Director Paween Purijitpanya and an incredible Thai cast and crew. We’re excited to partner with GDH to bring this film to our members in Thailand and around the worled,” said Malobika Banerji, Director of Content, Southeast Asia at Netflix.

“This year, GDH will continue to produce a diverse and fresh slate of top-quality Thai films like Ghost Lab. These are films which will cement GDH’s reputation as being in the forefront of the Thai filmmaking industry. We are happy that our titles will have the chance to capture audiences around the world on Netflix," said Jina Osothsilp, Chief Executive Officer of GDH.

Watch an earlier released trailer here:



