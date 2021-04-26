The Queen struggles to control Meghan Markle’s ‘detonating’ interview bomb

Sources close to the palace recently stepped forward to address the trigger Queen Elizabeth is struggling with in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

A senior courtier working for the palace got candid with The Sunday Times and addressed Oprah’s attempts to ‘detonate’ a bomb with her royal family shake up interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The courtier was even quoted saying, “The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the Royal Family and most of them are still reeling in shock. The book will not help.”