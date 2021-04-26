No reunion for Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt at Oscars this time

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt made headlines with their much-awaited reunion at the SAG awards 2020

Fans did not get to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Aniston reuniting backstage with ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Oscars this year.

This is because Aniston decided to skip the Hollywood's biggest night.

While Pitt was seen attending the award show as presenter, Aniston had no reason to be at the ceremony because she had no nominations this year.



Moreover, she was not a presenter either.

Pitt and Aniston made headlines with their much-awaited reunion at the Screen Actors Guild awards 2020.

According to a source, the two literally laugh about the public’s hope they will reconcile.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together.”