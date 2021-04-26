Oscars 2021: Chadwick Boseman's fans miffed at Best Actor snub

Chadwick Boseman did not win the posthumous award for his stellar performance in 'Ma Rainey'

Angry Chadwick Boseman are taking to the internet to declare him as their Best Actor Oscar winner, after the coveted honour went to Sir Anthony Hopkins during Sunday's ceremony.



Contrary to what was expected, the late actor did not win the posthumous award for his stellar performance in Ma Rainey. Instead, the award went to Hopkins for his role in The Father.

Because Hopkins was not in attendance, presenter Joaquin Phoenix abruptly ended the ceremony right there.



"anthony was phenomenal," one Twitter user commented. "good for him truly. but how are you gonna 1) speed the absolute [expletive] out of the in memoriam segment and 2) switch up the order of the awards to make your audience think you're gonna give chadwick some sort of tribute and then just....... not. feels cruel."

Another fan tweeted, "them pushing best actor till the end just for chadwick not to win was very [expletive] up and it feels like they exploited his death for views."

"ok rearranging the categories for the first time ever trying to end on best actor in order to honor chadwick and then instead giving the award to hopkins who isn't even there... actually a really good bit, bravo," a third Twitter user wrote.