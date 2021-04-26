close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 26, 2021

Prince Harry's UK trip couldn't unite him with certain royal family members

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 26, 2021

While Prince Harry visit to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral  was a little unfulfilling as he was unable to reunite with certain members of the royal family.

Reports suggest that he was unable to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis during his time there.

Besides attending the late Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle, the Duke of Sussex barely left Frogmore Cottage where he was quarantined upon his arrival.

He visited the Queen during his stay but did not meet Prince William or Kate Middleton during his time there.

A royal source told Us Weekly: "Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the UK.

"Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral and meeting privately with the Queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore."

Latest News

More From Entertainment