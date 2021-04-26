Full list of Oscars 2021 winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 93rd Academy Awards finally took place in Los Angeles in a ceremony like no other. Last year's winners Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Renée Zellweger were present at showbiz's most esteemed ceremony.
This year COVID restrictions have whittled the VIP guest list down to only 170 people, from the usual 3,000 at the wold's biggest film awards show.
Chloe Zhao has made history by becoming the first woman of colour - and only the second woman at all - to win the best director award at the Oscars.
Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his Black Panther movie Judas and the Black Messiah.
At the 93rd Academy Awards, Chloé Zhao won best director for Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya took the award of best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress.
Below is the full list of winners (with winners bolded):
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Best International Feature Film
Another Round WINNER
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland WINNER
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Music (Original Song)
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami...
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal WINNER
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinnochio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You WINNER
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers WINNER
White Eye
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha