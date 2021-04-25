Camila Mendes touches on the ‘absurd’ storylines in ‘Riverdale’

Camila Mendes recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all the absurdities she finds in Riverdale’s story line.

During her interview with Paper magazine she was quoted saying, "When we get a script, I know what to expect.”

She even made fans burst out in laughter with the rest of her claim when she admitted, "And it's usually going to be something absurd and insane that could not possibly make sense. I feel like logic can be boring on a show like ours, you know?.”