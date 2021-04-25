close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2021

Vin Diesel set to play role in action-comedy movie Muscle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 25, 2021

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has been named in a new project.

According to Deadline, the 53-year-old is part of the cast of action-comedy Muscle.

While details about the plot are unknown, production of the film is slated to begin later this year.

The movie’s producer F. Gary has previously worked with Vin in the 2017’s The Fate of the Furious which grossed more than $1.2 billion in the global box office.

“Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies, and it’s a thrill to reteam Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate,” Adam Fogelson, STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman shared.

