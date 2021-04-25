Meghan Trainor shared newborn son's 'rocky start' at life

Singer Meghan Trainor shares her newborn son Riley's “rocky start” to his journey on life after his birth.

The 27-year-old shared a video on Instagram showing the little one being cared for by medical staff.

It also show her husband Daryl Sabara going through his new journey to fatherhood.

The All About That Bass hitmaker assured fans that the baby is doing well now.

“We had a rocky start.but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy...so lucky to be your mama sweet boy,” she captioned the post.

