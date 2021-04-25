Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bombshell biography getting an explosive update

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive biography Finding Freedom is releasing an updated version.



Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s bombshell book about the Sussex pair’s exit will be re-issued on August 5 with new chapters that explore their claims made during their chat with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The updated sections will also shed light on Queen Elizabeth II’s choice of taking away the Duke of Sussex’s military titles and the couple’s royal patronages.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan’s new life in America will also be detailed in the new portions, including their post-Megxit deals with Netflix and Spotify.

A senior courtier told The Sunday Times: “The Oprah interview detonated a bomb under the royal family and most of them are still reeling in shock. The book will not help.”

A senior royal source questioned while talking to the outlet: “After Oprah, what else is there to say?”