Experts reveal the Queen’s dying wish for the royal family: ‘Windsors think long-term’

Queen Elizabeth’s dying final wish for the royal family’s survival has just been brought to light by experts.

This claim was discussed by True Royalty TV’s co-founder Nick Bullen. He told Fox News, "It’s my understanding she’s incredibly happy with how the monarchy will look like in the future.”

“Prince Charles and Prince William are determined to take on any royal duties to support her. And Prince George has two extraordinary parents who will prepare him for his future."

"Prince Charles and Prince William have taken on more engagements in support of the queen. I believe the one thing she wants for the monarchy is longevity.”

“She wants to leave it in a better position. And she’s pleased with the three kings who are in line to take over, which would be Charles, William, and with time, George."

"You have to think about what the world was like when Elizabeth became queen. Britain was just coming out of the war. Her father, King George VI, had died when he was just 56. And with everything the queen was faced with, she has led an incredible reign."

"I’m told that the Windsors operate on a 100-year plan. That’s why things like Harry and Meghan leaving or speaking out are mere moments in history. They are short-term.”

“But the Windsors think long-term. And it’s my understanding the queen knows her family will carry on with her legacy long after she is gone."