Pregnant Meghan and Prince Harry flayed by Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has lashed out at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, slamming them as 'muppets'.

Kate's mum's younger brother once again took jibe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying he didn't "believe a word" of the tell-all chat last month and there was no need for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "betray" the Royal Family.

The proud uncle of Prince William's wife referred the couple as "those muppets" and the Duchess of Cambridge as "our Kate" as he shared his thoughts with Daily Mail.

Meghan, during Oprah interview, alleged that Kate had made her cry in a row over bridesmaids dresses.

Gary, who previously defended his niece over Meghan's claims, once again insisted: "There is no way the Kate I know would do that. I just don't believe a word of it."

The former 'Suits star', in the revealing chat, told how her mental health had suffered during her time as a working royal - and she felt suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

Gary Goldsmith went on to say: "The whole interview beggared belief. She didn't know the words to the national anthem? Please! Harry has been singing it since he was five. "

Kate's Uncle said: 'The Palace refused her help when her mental health was suffering? I don't buy it. Harry is patron of a mental health charity.'