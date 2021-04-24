Prince Harry spent Queen's 95th birthday with Wallis Annenberg in LA

Prince Harry reportedly dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows after returning to Los Angeles ahead of her grandmother's 95th birthday.

The Queen's grandson is said to have had lunch with the 81-year-old heiress and philanthropist at exclusive Hollywood club hours after his reunion with pregnant wife Meghan and son Archie.

The details of the Duke of Sussex's meeting with the renowned philanthropist have not been revealed yet.

The grieving Queen reportedly spent her 95th birthday alone in the wake of her husband the Duke f Edinburgh's death.

There are also reports that the Duke of Sussex met twice with the Queen before returning to the US and had crucial talks with father prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Prince Harry reportedly had hour-long meeting with Wallis Annenberg, the daughter of late media tycoon Walter Annenberg who poure billions into projects linked to climate change and social justice.