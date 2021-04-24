Gigi Hadid's sweetheart Zayn Malik gives her very special birthday present

Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday (April 23), has revealed that her boyfriend Zayn Malik gave her a special present to mark her big day.



The new mom took to her Instagram Stories on Friday and posted a picture of the gorgeous bouquet of flowers that her sweetheart Zayn presented her to celebrate her birthday.

The supermodel also expressed her bliss as she captioned the post: “WOW @Zayn,” with the arrow going through the heart emoji.

Khai's mom also reshared a bunch of the birthday well wishes she received from friends and family members.

Gigi Hadid, who returned to work months after giving birth to her and Zayn Malki's first child, was looking stunning in a white blazer over a t-shirt and bike shorts as she arrived at her New York City apartment on Wednesday.