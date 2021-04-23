Demi Lovato touches on desire for ‘stability’: ‘I’d jump ship in relationships’

Demi Lovato recently got candid about her habit of jumping ship in between partners for a sense of ‘stability’.

The singer got candid during a conversation with Ashley Graham on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

There she discussed all the lessons she’s learned, and was quoted saying, "I noticed that a behavior of mine was jumping into relationships with men. And sometimes a relationship to other people, and especially to me, looked like stability. But that's not always the answer."

"I found that I actually found stability more on my own. Honestly, I'm not looking for a relationship or something. I got needs and my needs need to be met at some point. So that's going to happen, and I'm excited for that. That'll be fun. But in the meantime, I'm chillin'."