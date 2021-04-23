Megan Fox wishes beau MGK on his 31st birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday invited several celebrities from the entertainment industry on his 31st birthday.
Among them was his girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox who has been dating the Cleveland rapper since she split with her husband Brian Austin Green.
Megan Fox also shared a picture with MGK to wish him on his birthday. "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby," she wrote.