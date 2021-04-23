close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Megan Fox wishes beau MGK on his 31st birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday invited several  celebrities  from the entertainment industry  on his 31st birthday.

Among them was his girlfriend and Hollywood star  Megan Fox who has been dating the Cleveland rapper since she split with her husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox also shared a picture with MGK to wish him on his birthday. "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby," she wrote.

Latest News

More From Entertainment