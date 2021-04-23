close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Michael B. Jordan highlights love for Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori

Michael B. Jordan recently gushed over his love for Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori and fans are over the moon.

The star touched upon his love for Steve Harvey’s daughter in a confession to People magazine and was quoted saying, "I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy."

He even added, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

