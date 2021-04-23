close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

BTS sign on as official ambassadors for a leading international brand

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021
BTS sign on as official ambassadors for a leading international brand

Global singing sensation BTS have officially singed up as Louis Vuitton’s official ambassadors.

The news was announced by Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh and he was quoted saying, “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today.”

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

Shortly after the initial news broke out, BTS released their very own statement and claimed, “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

