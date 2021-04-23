Elizabeth Olsen says she had nothing to do with sisters while starting out as actress

Elizabeth Olsen said she wanted to establish herself on her own, not with the help of her sisters

Elizabeth Olsen had nothing to do with her very famous twin sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, when she decided to pursue acting.

The Avengers starlet said she wanted to establish herself on her own. Talking In a new interview with Glamour UK, Elizabeth revealed how her sisters' fame impacted her.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning," Elizabeth, 32, told the magazine.

"And I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school. But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason," she added.

In the interview, Elizabeth said as a child aspiring actress, she almost used her first and middle name as a stage name to distinguish herself from the famous Olsen twins, who were known for their stint as child artists on TV.

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," Elizabeth told Glamour UK. "I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don't know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I'm going to be Elizabeth Chase when I become an actress.'"