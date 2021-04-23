close
Fri Apr 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 23, 2021

Joe Jonas apologised to Frankie Jonas for 'hurtful' nickname

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 23, 2021

Singer Joe Jonas said that Frankie Jonas has "done a lot of healing" since his family ditched calling him “Bonus Jonas”.

Frankie had recently laid his feelings bare to Bustle about growing up in the shadows of his famous brothers saying how it had affected him.

In the same interview, Joe spoke about how the family acknowledged the damaging nickname and apologised for it.

"He's done a lot of healing behind the scenes, and this is his way of bringing you into his own universe,” Joe told the publication.

"I refused to call Frankie 'Bonus Jonas' after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him," Joe said.

"It completely makes sense, and we've had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes."

"I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth-best from something is unfair," he added.

"We are all equals."

Latest News

More From Entertainment